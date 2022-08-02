3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Popout Digital Solutions, Maximus Ametorgoh, says the September 30 deadline for SIM card re-registration is unrealistic.

According to him, the challenge for many registrants is their inability to access their Ghana cards.

He believes until the challenges with access to Ghana cards are resolved, the extension will have little impact.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Ametorgoh said, “looking at the limitations that NIA has, I do not think this new deadline is enough. The problem is that most people do not have the Ghana card to register.”

“How can we make sure such people get the card in time to register? How do we ensure that registration centres are set up at the NIA centres so people can immediately re-register their SIMs after getting their cards? These are issues we should address. And the September 30 new deadline will be too short to add all these challenges.”

The government had initially set July 31 as the deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana Cards.

Persons who fail to comply with the directive would have their SIM cards deactivated.

The regulations are to help law enforcement agencies to identify SIM card owners, track criminals who use phones for illegal activities, curb phone theft, hate text messaging, mobile fraud activities, and SIM Box fraud.

Statistics from the National Communication Authority (NCA) show that as of Thursday, July 21, 2022, 16,969,034 individuals had registered for the Ghana Card, with about 16,535,623 cards printed, while 15,395,607 had linked their Ghana Card to their SIM cards.

To boost the registration process, the government has put in place a self-service registration application, which will be made available on both Android and IOS platforms this week.

Source: citifmonline