Last seasons runners up Skyy FC clashed with former Premier League side New Edubiase United in Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League. Skyy FC went into the game as leaders of the Zone but failed to survive on the road as New Edubiase romped to a 1-0 win. The first half of the game did not produce a goal with both sides failing to take their chances. Back from the break, Kwame Justice Akugre scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute to give New Edubiase the points.

In Kumasi - King Faisal beat Young Red Bull 2-0 with Adu Boahen grabbing a brace for the former Premier League side. Adu Boahen scored the opener in the 15th minute and added the second goal in the 68th minute before Augustine Asante pulled one back for Young Redbull. King Faisal’s Samuel Kusi was named the player of the match.

Another giant - Elmina Sharks also cruised to a 2-0 win over Future Stars at the Nduom Sports complex. Alhassan Adamu scored from the spot in the 9th minute before Maxwell Kwaku Sensah doubled the lead in the 66th minute.

Here are results in Zone Two: