42 minutes ago

New Edubiase United Football Club has made a significant addition to their coaching staff by securing the services of renowned coach Kobina Amissah. Known for his expertise in securing promotions from the Division One League, Coach Amissah's deal with the club has been finalized, according to reports by Kyfilla.

His impressive track record includes successfully helping Nations FC qualify for the topflight division in the previous season.

Amissah's experience and coaching skills will be a valuable asset to Abdul Salam Yakubu's coaching staff at New Edubiase Football Club.

Coach Amissah's past achievements include guiding Berekum Chelsea, Gold Stars, Elmina Sharks, Hasaacas, and Nsoatreman to qualify for the Ghanaian topflight.

With such a wealth of knowledge and success, his presence is expected to bolster the coaching setup at the club.

New Edubiase FC last played in the 2013/14 Ghana Premier League before facing relegation at the end of that season.

Now, with Coach Kobina Amissah's expertise and magic, they hope to find their way back to the top flight and compete at the highest level once again.