1 hour ago

Some financial relief has come for embattled coach Daniel Amoah who is currently fighting for his life with a kidney ailment.

Handlers of lower tier side New Edubiase United have decided to help finance the medical bills of the trainer.

After several months of treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Coach Amoah has been transferred to the Tema General Hospital to continue with his treatment.

The coach has been on dialysis for the past few months awaiting an organ donor with hope that one will be found.

Owner and President of New Edubiase Abdul Salam Yakubu and Alex Ackumey have decided to help alleviate the financial burden of the young coach by paying for the bills of his treatment.

Coach Daniel Amoah before his ailment was appointed a member of the Aduana Stars technical team before this ailment set in.

The gesture of the New Edubiase top men will come as a source of relief for the ailing trainer.