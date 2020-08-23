3 hours ago

About seven new Bissa faces joined the Bissa Fitness Club at training on Sunday, receiving a warm welcome from the Club's president.

The BFC returned to training for the first time in four months, having suspended activities due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over one hundred members with including the seven new faces turned up for the early Sunday morning workout, creating an atmosphere of unity and cohesion at their training venue at the Accra Sports stadium.

It was an exciting scene as new members blended with old colleagues in a vigorous exercise backgrounded by rhythmic African songs.

Addressing the members, the president of the club Hussein Hassan Yorda congratulated members for their participation and comportment, while urging the new members to "feel at home".

"Let me say Alhamdulillah to the almighty Allah for keeping us alive to see this day after a long time of no action," he said.

"We are back here still looking lively after 4 to 5 months when we suspended training.

"It sounds good to see some new faces amongst us today which is a sign a growth for this club of ours.

"A big welcome to you all, just feel at home.

"A detailed information would be shared to you all concerning the various activities of this club besides the fitness exercise,"he added.

The workout on Sunday took the normal routine with a professional instructor taking members through various training drills.

The club confirmed that the next training schedule will be on the 6th of September as there are various programs such as weddings and naming ceremonies to be attended by members within the coming days.

The club brought all its activities to halt in conformity with Government’s directive to suspend all social gatherings when the dreaded covid-19 reared it ugly head in the country.

But the Government’s decision to further ease the covid-19 restrictions to gradually bring activities back to normalcy, the club returned to its bi-weekly aerobic exercise.

The club, since its formation in 2018, has made a headway through the organisation of fitness exercises , a feat that has made it one of the fastest growing keep fit clubs in the country.

Source: Bissanewsonline.wordpress.com