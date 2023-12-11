3 hours ago

Some persons who support the 'New Force movement', have gathered outside the Kaneshie District Court in a show of solidarity for the spokesperson of the group, Shalimar Abbusi, who is facing charges of allegedly acquiring a student permit in Ghana through false declarations.

Abbusi, a Belgian national, was placed in lawful custody by the court on Friday, December 8, 2023, following her arraignment by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The supporters, adorned in black and red colours, displayed placards and chanted slogans in support of Shalimar Abbusi and the New Force's objectives.

Some signs bore messages such as "Free Shalimar" and "Justice for Shalimar," among others.

Protesters expressed their dismay over Abbusi's arrest. They say that her arrest was an attempt to silence the movement and stifle opposition.

Background

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) apprehended a 30-year-old Belgian woman, Shalimar Abbiusi, who gained attention through her involvement in a viral short video introducing a new political group known as "The New Force."

Abbiusi was taken into custody during an inquiry into her immigration status in the country.

The Immigration Service took notice of Abbiusi's activities on social media, particularly her role as the spokesperson for "The New Force."

The arrest occurred following an invitation by the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters to address concerns related to her immigration status.

Investigations revealed that Abbiusi initially arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport and had been a frequent visitor until 2018 when she claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College.

However, checks from the college exposed that Abbiusi had never been a student, and the documents purportedly issued by the institution to support her application for a residence permit were forged.

The accused now faces charges related to immigration offences and has been arraigned before the court for remand into Immigration custody.

Source: Ghanaweb