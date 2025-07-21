3 hours ago

Recent structural reforms at Ghana’s primary petroleum discharge hub are expected to significantly reduce inefficiencies and bring down fuel-related costs, providing much-needed relief at the pump.

The country’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) facility—responsible for handling around 80 percent of national fuel imports—has long suffered from chronic congestion, resulting in vessel delays and high demurrage fees. In just the first half of the year, bulk oil distribution companies (BDCs) were hit with over US$44 million in demurrage charges, translating to an increase of GH¢0.47 to GH¢0.60 per litre for consumers.

A new presidential directive aims to turn the tide by introducing a transparent, rules-based system for allocating laycan and scheduling vessel discharges. This replaces the former discretionary system, which frequently led to scheduling conflicts and costly hold-ups. Under the new policy, any changes to vessel schedules must receive approval from the Cabinet sub-committee on energy security—curbing arbitrary decisions by regulatory or ministerial bodies.

In comparison, Kenya recorded less than US$1 million in total demurrage charges for 2024, underscoring the severity of Ghana’s past inefficiencies.

“Companies that follow the proper procedures are no longer penalised,” said Dr. Patrick Kweku Ofori, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), in an exclusive interview with the Business & Financial Times. “For consumers, this translates into fewer delays and more stable fuel prices.”

As part of the wider reform programme, government has ended the monopoly over the SPM facility by greenlighting the construction of a second mooring unit to meet growing demand. Traffic at the current facility has surged in recent months, straining capacity and threatening national fuel security.

“It’s no longer viable to rely on a single operator for such a critical facility,” Dr. Ofori noted. “Expanding infrastructure is essential to meet both present and future import volumes.”

The reforms also support Ghana’s strategic goal of becoming a petroleum logistics and trading hub in West Africa. Fuel exports to neighbouring Sahel countries are rising, with the ports of Tema and Takoradi emerging as key corridors.

To back this ambition, government has mandated round-the-clock operations at fuel terminals. Previously, discharge activities would halt after 2 p.m., prompting BDCs to pay overtime to depot and regulatory staff. Under the new 24-hour economy policy, the state will absorb these costs.

“The discharge window is being reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours,” Dr. Ofori explained. “This will enhance vessel turnaround times, lower costs, and ease pressure on the supply chain.”

Access to foreign exchange—another longstanding challenge for fuel importers—is also improving. CBOD projects that by mid-August, the Bank of Ghana will meet up to 95 percent of BDCs’ FX needs through commercial banks, buoyed by stronger reserves and the central bank’s gold purchase programme.

“We expect full FX coverage soon,” said Dr. Ofori. “The chaos of the first quarter has pushed long-overdue systemic reforms.”

Looking ahead, CBOD is calling for expanded fuel storage infrastructure, especially in Takoradi and the broader Western corridor. This would complement the government’s fuel zonalisation policy and improve supply resilience nationwide.

“Building strategic storage capacity is the logical next step,” Dr. Ofori concluded. “It’s crucial to cement the progress we’ve made and ensure long-term energy security.”