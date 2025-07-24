1 hour ago

Michael Tetteh Kwetey, the newly elected President of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF), has vowed to prioritize the welfare of farmers and fisherfolk while ensuring that government support reaches them across all regions of the country.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony in Accra, Mr. Kwetey pledged to clamp down on the diversion of subsidised agricultural inputs—such as fertiliser, premixed fuel, and marine gasoline oil—meant to boost productivity in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

“My leadership will ensure that whatever policy or support is meant for our members reaches them, no matter their location,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the event. “We will work to stop the diversion of government inputs and make sure they get to the right people on time.”

He issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the illegal diversion of resources, stating that such practices would no longer be tolerated. “The law will catch up with them,” he said.

Mr. Kwetey also committed to holding the government accountable by scrutinizing agricultural policies to ensure they address the real needs of farmers and fisherfolk. “We are ready to collaborate with the government to enhance productivity and tackle food insecurity. But we will also speak up where policies fall short,” he emphasized.

Describing farmers and fisherfolk as “heroes,” Mr. Kwetey said their contributions are essential to national development. “They support livelihoods, fuel local economies, and feed the nation,” he stated.

As part of his leadership agenda, Mr. Kwetey plans to embark on nationwide tours to engage directly with farmers and fisherfolk, assess their working and living conditions, and identify how GNAFF can better support them.

“Our renewed strength as an association reflects our strategic importance to the national economy,” he said. “We are entering a new era of progress, transformation, and productivity in agriculture.”

He also expressed a desire to deepen collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, positioning GNAFF as a key partner in the government’s agricultural reset agenda. “Together, we will increase productivity, improve profitability, and strengthen our contribution to Ghana’s economy,” he affirmed.

The outgoing president, Nene Terkpertey Agblezie I, praised Mr. Kwetey’s leadership qualities and urged members to rally behind the new administration.

The event drew attendance from government officials, industry stakeholders, and farming cooperatives, signaling renewed momentum for reform and partnership in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Mr. Kwetey brings a strong academic background to the role. He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Energy Law from the University of Ghana, an LLB from Central University College, a Master of Science in Oil and Gas Management from Coventry University, a Master of Arts in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and a BSc in Entrepreneurship from GIMPA.