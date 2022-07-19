8 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh-Danquah, is leading a high-powereddelegation to attend a meeting of Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) of National Oil Companies (NOC’s) of African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) in Abuja, Nigeria.

The African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) is an intergovernmental energy organization created to serve as a platform for African petroleum producing countries to cooperate, collaborate, and share knowledge and competences, with a view to maximizing the developmental and welfare benefits accruable from petroleum exploitation activities in its member countries.

APPO currently has sixteen (16) member countries which includes Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, DR Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, and Gabon. The rest are Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana.

It will be recalled that Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah took over as the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC about three months ago and is fervently seeking strategic partnerships to reposition the Corporation considering the global energy transition. His vision is to leverage on the competencies of GNPC into becoming a strategic partner in the paradigm shift from fossil fuels to renewables.

Commenting on his expectations prior to his departure, Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah saidthe time has come for policy makers and operators to work in harmony to find a solution to the threat posed by the energy transition. “At a time when traditional financiers of oil and gas are threatening to discontinue, do we leave all natural deposits untapped?”, he asked.

He added that GNPCiscontinuously looking for strategic partnersin financing Ghana’s oil and gas projectsand is seeking forinvestors who will commit greatly to research and financing renewable energy projects in the country”.

Speaking specifically about the conference, Mr. Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah noted that the seriousness of the energy transition calls for a complete rethink of the oil and gas industry’s operational model in Africa. He stated that “for Africa to maximise returns from our fossil fuel, it behoves on us to collaborate in cross border oil and gas projects, the development of cross border oil and gas infrastructure and the creation of regional energy markets. I believe this begins with the commitment of the CEOs of all the NOC’s and thus the significance of this conference.

Theconference is being hosted by the CEO of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari and the keynote address will be given by Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Secretary General of the APPO.