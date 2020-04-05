1 hour ago

President of Accra based New Hope of Africa Academy, Salam Murtala has threatened to drag lower tier Zambian side Nchanga Rangers to world football governing body FIFA.

According to Salam Murtala, the Zambian side owe him K85,000 the equivalent $4,568 for the travel expenses of three players from Ghana to Zambia.

He says Nchanga Rangers in the 2017/2018 season acquired the services of Ivin Ayew Afulang, Abam Sulley and Mohammed Amadu.

The three players who went for trials were later registered by Nchanga Rangers and played the season before Mohammed Amadu one of the three moved on to Buildcom FC.

“The whole thing is that Nchanga Rangers and I entered into an agreement for me to send three players that was during the 2017-2018 season. The deal was, I should send them the three players they will assess them, trial them and then I will take the responsibility to fund them to come and when they do pass the trials, they will reimburse me with immediate effect the cost of sending the players over there (Zambia),” he said.

“And then during the course of the league, they will be able to get a foreign contract and then we would share accordingly as agreed. Having done that, the players were delivered, they played the season with Nchanga Rangers, that means they had successfully passed the trials as they were registered and played a season, to-date, Nchanga Rangers has not refunded the coast of the travel of the players and the players come from my academy.”

Murtala complained that both the current and previous Nchanga Rangers executives had ignored him.

” I don’t understand why an academy based in Ghana will fund its own players to Nchanga Rangers for them to be used and then to-date they won’t refund. I have been extremely patient with the previous administration. This agreement was at the time of Mr Kapayi and Mr Gardner, president and vice-president, respectively. Therefore, I thought this new management will also…I contacted them, they told me I should give them some time and I gave them time. Ever since I have been making follow-ups they are treating me like the previous administration,” he complained.

Murtala threatened to take the matter to FIFA.

“So I have concluded that they have no intentions to pay so therefore I will have to get FIFA involved and see how it goes,” said Murtala.