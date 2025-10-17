21 minutes ago

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that government has reached a new agreement with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that is projected to save the country approximately US$300 million.

Speaking during a working visit to the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr. Jinapor emphasized the need to depoliticise the energy sector, describing it as a vital national asset that demands professionalism, collaboration, and patriotism rather than political division.

He noted that while the previous administration had made initial progress in renegotiating IPP contracts, the current government had improved the terms to achieve even greater financial relief for the state.

“We’ve negotiated with the IPPs, and based on the numbers I’m seeing, I’m confident that we can save a lot of money. So far, what the IPP renegotiating team has done tells me that we are saving about 300 million US dollars from the IPPs,” he said.

“The previous administration did their bit. We’ve also come to improve on it—and that is what we ought to be doing. It’s not always about politics. Let’s sometimes put the nation’s interests first. If we do it, we do it for Ghana,” he added.

“This year’s budget is giving us 28 billion, not for investments, but to pay energy sector shortfalls,” he said. “If it continues like that, next year will be 35 billion. If we don’t stop it, what it means is that eventually energy sector shortfalls alone will consume the whole budget.”

“If we had escrowed what we pay to IPPs—about 70 million US dollars a month—over the years, we could have built more thermal plants with VRA and sold power at a cheaper price,” he observed.

“When it’s IPPs, we are compelled to charge and collect the tariffs. So why can’t we do the same with VRA?” he questioned.

Mr. Jinapor commended his predecessors for their efforts, stressing that the country’s energy challenges should be viewed as a shared national responsibility.The minister expressed concern about the rising financial burden within the energy sector, revealing that this year’s GH¢28 billion allocation is being used mainly to clear accumulated shortfalls rather than invest in new projects.Mr. Jinapor further argued that if the funds spent on IPP payments over the years had been invested in VRA’s generation capacity, Ghana could have achieved cheaper and more sustainable power.He also criticized what he called tariff inconsistencies that disadvantage state-owned utilities in favour of private power producers.The minister concluded by urging all stakeholders to rally behind national energy reforms, reaffirming government’s commitment to achieving a stable, efficient, and self-reliant energy sector.