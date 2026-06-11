New Juaben South Assembly spends GH¢255,000 to replace stolen streetlight cables

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ransford Owusu Boakye, made the disclosure during a town hall meeting in Koforidua, where he provided an update on ongoing development projects and governance activities in the area.

He explained that the theft of copper wires from streetlights had plunged several communities and major roads into darkness for an extended period, raising safety and security concerns for residents and motorists.

“Some individuals cut off and removed all the copper wires from the streetlights, which is why the lights were off for a long time. The Assembly spent GH¢255,000 to rectify the situation and restore power to the streetlights on the Poly and Kasadjan roads, lighting up the streets once again,” he said.

Mr Boakye further revealed that the Assembly would require an additional GH¢40,000 to replace damaged control boards stolen from traffic lights, which has affected their operation.

He also noted that a transformer supplying power to streetlights had been vandalised, with cables stolen, further compounding the challenge.

To curb future incidents, the MCE said the Assembly was considering the installation of surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, to monitor streetlights and traffic infrastructure and help identify and apprehend perpetrators.

“It is very bad. We are even engaging consultants to install CCTV cameras so that if anyone attempts to steal, they will be captured, and the necessary sanctions applied,” he stated.

Mr Boakye also used the occasion to provide updates on various development projects across the municipality.

He said construction of a CHPS compound at Agavenya is about 70 percent complete, while a six-unit classroom block at A.M.E Zion B School in Klu Town has been fully completed.

He added that a kindergarten block at Police LA School in Galloway is 80 percent complete, while the drilling and mechanisation of 12 boreholes in communities such as Ohemaa Park, Yaw Kyeremah, Densuano, Mile 50, Anlo Town and Agavenya has reached 95 percent completion.

Other completed projects include the bitumen surfacing of roads at Adweso-Abogiri, Osabene Central and Bedtime, the redevelopment of the Zongo Market, and the surfacing of the Saint James–Nyamekrom Road.

Additionally, the Assembly is constructing a CHPS compound at Simpo Amiensa and drilling and mechanising eight more boreholes across selected communities.

The MCE expressed appreciation to residents and stakeholders for their continued support and assured them of the Assembly’s commitment to accountability, improved service delivery and inclusive development.