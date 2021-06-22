34 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the New Juaben South constituency who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baffi, has joined forces to embark on a massive cleanup exercise in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforifua.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Ike Apaw Gyasi also participated in the exercise which took place on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Together with the resident, the cleanup exercise begun from the Prince Boateng roundabout, where they removed the suspended filt from the chocked gutters.

Addressing the gathering after the exercise, Mr. Okyere Baafi said Koforidua was formally ranked among the cleanest cities in the country but filthy has gradually engulfed every area causing sickness and diseases, something he described as very worrying.

He said he therefore realized the need to initiate the cleanup exercise to remove debris from the choked gutters to avoid future flooding this rainy season.

“The problem we had here from last week is bad. Overflow, complete flooding, and the place was smelling bad. So I decided to undertake this exercise to help bring cleanliness to Koforidua and for us to come to the state where we will say Koforidua is back again in its ways when it used to be. We want to win the best clean environment in the country and we want to start at that level,” he said.

He disclosed that the unnecessary disposal of refuse from those leaving on the hills is what causes the filthy and smelly environment in the area.

“I seriously suspect that those people who live up the mountain are creating that problem for us. The indiscriminate dumping of refuse is done at the top. The drains have been choked for some time causing flooding and overflow and creating smell and badly sent within the area,” he stated.

He urged the residents to stop littering the streets and gutters to free themselves from the outbreak of communicable diseases.

On his part, the MCE, Mr. Apaw Gyasi observed that the gutters in the Municipality were constructed narrowly and could no longer serve its purposes depending on their current population. According to him, the Assembly is in talks with the Ministry of Urban Roads to expand the gutters to help curb flooding in the area.

He emphasized that most of the residents gather rubbish in their houses and dump it in the gutters which causes smell within the Municipality.

The MCE appealed to those perpetrators to desist from littering the environment or face the law.