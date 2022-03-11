3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Micheal Kofi Okyere Baafi, has made a passionate appeal to the business owners, private individuals, members of the diaspora community, and the public to come on board and partner with the local assembly to develop the Kentenkren waterfalls and the Obour Tabiri Mountain into world-class tourist destinations.

The all-natural and clean Kentenkren waterfalls and Obour Tabiri mountain which lies in the heart of the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua, has been lying idle for several years, a situation the Member of Parliament is worried about and wants steps taken soon for Koforidua to have its own tourist locations.

Addressing the media in Koforidua on planned activities and projects for the year 2022, the Member said the two natural sites will be developed as tourists centers.

“Koforidua will come back to life again, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that, we have registered the Kentenkren waterfalls. We have registered a business and written two proposals to organisations outside the country to help us in this regard.”

“The company we registered has been tasked to start looking for investors to open up the system in tourism because when we say Koforidua, we don’t have anywhere to go, so we can change that place to artificial falls and get a lot of money and this business was registered just last month.”

“We are also trying to look up the mountains, but this should be our business in the sense that, people can build resorts and as am I talking to you, I have met three different investors who are willing to build real resorts on the Obour Tabiri mountain and if God helps us, they will also help in this development. These two sites if properly developed can help us and the assembly rake in a lot of revenue to help the local economy, a lot of tourists will visit Koforidua, buy and sell for our market women to also make money when the tourists visit”.

“I want to use this medium to encourage potential suitors, investors both in the country or the diaspora to come in and let’s sit down and see how best we can collaborate to make this happen, organisations and institutions who are equally interested in helping us develop the sites can also come in for us to have a fruitful engagement”.

Micheal Okyere Baafi also revealed some road construction projects which will commence this year.

“I am happy to inform you that this year we will begin the construction of 3 police stations in the municipality to increase police presence and visibility in Koforidua, two of the projects will start concurrently, and I believe these police stations when completed will help us minimize crime because the IGP has assured me of more men when we complete the projects”.

“Again the Ministry of Roads has also given us a 15 km asphalt project, and I am yet to select the areas that will benefit from it. I want to distribute it equitably at where they are needed most and the Koforidua town itself will be looked at in this regard. The contractor who undertook the Koforidua asphalting and did not complete during the previous government will also be returning to the site to look at those roads and complete them “.

Source: citifmonline.com