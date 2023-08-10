55 minutes ago

Freshly arrived at Medeama SC, the recently acquired talent Kudakwashe Mahachi, acknowledges that he is already sensing the weight of expectations at his new club.

Speaking candidly, the versatile midfielder underscores his commitment to putting in the hard work required to secure a spot in the lineup of the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, ensuring his consistent presence on the field.

"With the team having clinched the league title last season, the pressure is undoubtedly substantial, and our foremost goal is to uphold that standard. As newcomers to the squad, it's imperative that we dedicate ourselves and follow the example set by the team last year," stated Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The 29-year-old further emphasized the inevitability of competition, highlighting the necessity for players to exert themselves to claim their rightful positions on the pitch. "In every aspect of the game, competition is inherent, and as a player, one must diligently strive to earn their place."

Having closely observed the training sessions of Medeama SC, Mahachi expressed his approval and positive sentiment.

Bolstered by the caliber of the squad, he exudes confidence that Medeama has the capability to surmount the challenge posed by Nigeria's Remo Stars in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

With his resolute approach and belief in the team's prowess, Kudakwashe Mahachi embraces both the pressure and the prospect of healthy competition as he embarks on his journey with Medeama SC.