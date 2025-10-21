1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, will today swear in the newly elected Members of Parliament for Akwatia and Tamale Central, Bernard Bediako Baidoo and Professor Alidu Seidu.

Bernard Bediako Baidoo triumphed in the Akwatia by-election with 18,199 votes, following the passing of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi. Meanwhile, in Tamale Central, Professor Alidu Seidu was declared the winner of the by-election after being the sole candidate, succeeding the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

The two new MPs, both representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are set to take their oaths of office during today's parliamentary sitting.