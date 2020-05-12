2 hours ago

The Okyenhene, Osaagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has described the new Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo II, as God's chosen one for the Ofori Kuma stool.

He said it should be a lesson to all that God has destined life for each and every individual on Earth and that no other human being can stop one's destiny.

"God's preferred cannot be altered by man. Her mother who bore him didn't know he would become chief but God knew it.

"This should be a lesson for all of us. As has happened, there is no more feud. Whether you like it or not, you have no power over it. You have to accept it.

"so that all of us will come together, even, not to undermine the President. (of Ghana) whose bloodline is partly Akropong and here (Akyem); if even there will be any chaos in Ghana, it should not come from us," the Okyenhene advised.

Osaagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who was speaking when he received the new Okuapehene and his entourage on Tuesday, also advised the Elders and kingmakers of Akuapem to take good care of the Okuapehene, guide him and protect him to reign successfully.

He also cautioned the Okuapehene against pride and urged him to rule with respect to his people, especially to the elders and kingmakers.

The courtesy call is the first official working visit of the Okuapehene after his installation last week.

A brief history indicates that the Ofori Panin stool has blood relations with the Ofori Kuma stool of Akuapem of which the former is the senior stool and the latter a junior stool.

Thus, the Okyenhene is regarded as the traditional uncle of the Okuapehene.

The purpose of the Okuapehene's visit, therefore, is to officially present himself, as Ofori Kuma, to his traditional uncle, the Ofori Panin.

Source: Ghanaweb