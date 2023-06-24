4 hours ago

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has acknowledged the government’s efforts in constructing new roads in Assin North but believes that these projects alone are insufficient to secure victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, recently commissioned the Assin Fosu to Assin Praso stretch, which spans 31.2 kilometres and connects Ahwian Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region to Yamoransa in the Central Region.

However, the NDC has accused the government of undertaking these projects solely to gain votes in the upcoming by-election on June 27.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on the Eyewitness News, Mustapha Gbande welcomed the construction works in the area but argued that they would not significantly improve the livelihoods of the constituents.

Gbande pointed out that the roads leading to the villages within Assin North have not been tarred, making it challenging for farmers to transport their produce.

“It’s good news for the people of Ghana, that this non-performing government has at least commissioned the road. I have plied the road and it’s a beautiful road. What does this road mean to the people? The people cannot move their cocoa produce to the main city of Assin North.

“The roads leading to the villages have not been tarred. One will question if what the government has done will put food on the table for the people of Assin North. We want to see Ghanaians being disburdened, and see the standard of living in the lives of the people of Assin North improved.

He further asserted, “We are talking about the majority of Assin North who this road does not mean anything to them. 80% of the people there are farmers, they cannot boast of farm inputs, fertilizers, high yields, nor buy medicine. As far as I’m concerned, this is a very useless government, and so if they have done this road, they deserve some commendation for completing the road. How that this translates into the people’s lives ?”.

Source: citifmonline