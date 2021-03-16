3 hours ago

The Upper East Region has a new police commander. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, assumed the command on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He took over from DCOP Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku who proceeded on retirement on Friday, March 5, 2021.

A statement signed and issued to the media in Bolgatanga last Friday by the Public Affairs Officer of the Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr. David Fianko-Okyere, stated that DCOP Dr Gariba, until his new position, was the Director in charge of Police Operations at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra.

Experience

According to the statement, the new police commander had held positions in various commands in the police service in Ghana and abroad, including Second in Command, Ghana Police Intelligence and Professional Stands Bureau, National Police Headquarters Accra, from April 2017 to March 2018.

He was also the Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College, Winneba from January to March 2017, and Deputy Regional Commander, Upper West Region, from January 2016 to February 2017.

Other positions he has held include Police Training Officer (ASF), Peace and Security Department of the African Union Commission, Addis-Ababa from 2008 to 2015.

Education, training

DCOP Gariba holds a number of high academic qualifications, including a Doctor of Social Sciences (DSocSci) Degree in Human Resource Department from the University of Leicester and a Master of Science (Msc) in Policing and Social Conflicts from the Department of Criminology, University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

The new police commander has attended a number of international workshops and training courses.

They include an international workshop on Security and Integrating Nuclear Security Application in Major Urban Areas in Buenos Aires, Argentina (2018) and Africa Union Amani Africa II Strategic Headquarters Training Course in Harare, Zimbabwe (2015).

He also attended a Senior Command Course 1 in 2014 at the Ghana Police Command and State College (GPCSC) in Winneba, Ghana (2014).

The statement entreated residents of the region to cooperate with the new regional police commander to help nip in the bud crime in the area.

Source: graphic.com.gh