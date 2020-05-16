57 minutes ago

Pressure group Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (CARE GHANA) has alleged that the insistence of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters’ register in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the “greed and self-centeredness” of it’s appointed Commissioners.

The group, in a statement, noted that the disregard of suggestions from some political parties to the EC to update the existing register is “merely to relieve itself from the psychological burden of debt.”

The EC Boss, Jean Mensah and her deputy Dr Eric Asare Bossman have come under fire in what the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties have described as a deliberate ploy to sanction the agenda of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

CARE Ghana, which has always maintained that the EC can audit the current electoral roll which was used for the 2012 and 2016 general elections as well as the last District Level elections, said the EC bosses seem to be on a “self-seeking path, necessitating the failure to realize the ramifications and consequences of its actions.”

“The appointment of Mrs. Jean Mensah and Dr. Bossman Asare as Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner respectively of Ghana’s Electoral Commission and the subsequent concession by government by the approval of the Electoral Commission’s total budget is being construed by these commissioners as favor that requires a corresponding action,” David Kumi Addo, Executive Secretary of CARE Ghana said in a statement.

He added, “This however informs the lies and deception galvanizing the EC’s activities in its desperate move to compile a new voter’s register.”

Below is the statement:

ELECTORAL COMMISSION SUFFERING FROM THE PSYCHOLOGY OF COMPLIANCE BORN BY GREED AND SELF-CENTEREDNESS – “CARE” GHANA

We have observed that, the Electoral Commission’s desperate move to compile a new voter’s register is merely to relieve itself from the psychological burden of debt. Electoral Commission’s insensitivity and intransigence is governed by the entrapment of the weapon of reciprocity and concession. The obligation to return favor for an initial favor is blurring the reasoning of the commissioners, thereby turning the Electoral Commission (EC) which is an institution of higher repute into an institution of no repute.

The insistence to compile a new voter’s register as infection rates of COVID – 19 increases exponentially is obviously born by greed and self-centeredness. Clearly, the EC is on a self-seeking path, necessitating the failure to realize the ramifications and consequences of its actions.

Putting personal interest above the larger interest of the nation is seething anger in the general public, and if not immediately addressed will hurt our fledging democracy.

The appointment of Mrs. Jean Mensah and Dr. Bossman Asare as Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner respectively of Ghana’s Electoral Commission and the subsequent concession by government by the approval of the Electoral Commission’s total budget is being construed by these commissioners as favor that requires a corresponding action. This however informs the lies and deception galvanizing the EC’s activities in its desperate move to compile a new voter’s register.

Failure to lever the influence contributes to the recent flouting of the court injunction secured by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Honorable Sam Nartey George, to stop the EC from disregarding the president’s directive to suspend all social gatherings. Interestingly, the EC has again moved to secure church premises and auditoria for the compilation of the new voter list.

For some time now, some well meaning Ghanaians including Civil Society Organization SCOs such as “CARE” GHANA continue to gnaw at the EC’s decision to compile a new voters register stating the numerous threats and difficulties ahead. However, the psychological weapon of influence imposed on the EC will not allow it to listen to the voices of reason.

We have expected that, the very vocal and assertive clergy, the vibrant Ghana Medical Association (GMA), the no nonsense Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and the ‘pressure group’ Trades Union Congress (TUC) that wages into such critical matters will give some attention to this matter and provide some valuable interventions. Unfortunately, however, they have not.

We remember the verve with which they rose in one voice and with vehemence spoke to prevent the introduction of partisan politics into our District Level Election. Let’s do more to save the vestige of reputation the Electoral Commission has

“CARE” GHANA will like to advice that, dodging this conversation will not help alleviate the looming danger ahead, hence the need to intensify our efforts to stop the EC to avert any adverse effect.

Thank you

Sign

David Kumi Addo

Executive Secretary “CARE” GHANA

Madam Vivian Kpeglo

Vice Chair “CARE” GHANA