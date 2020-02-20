2 hours ago

Political Analyst, Yaw Asani Tano says former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent comments about the Electoral Commission (EC’s) compilation of a new voter’s register does not warrant the negative rebuttals.

“Tthe statement made by former President John Dramani Mahama per proper analysis from the field I belong to, is just a caution calling on the EC to do that which is right and expected of it for a successful elections, ” he said.

Speaking to some Western Region fisher folks, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her outfit will be held responsible if the country is plunged into turmoil after the 2020 general elections.

“So if on December 7, 2020, we all go to our polling stations to vote and the machines fail or a lot of people don’t find their names and the election doesn’t go down well, then what are we going to do.

“That is why we [Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters' Register] are telling Jean Mensa and her outfit that they should be careful,” he said.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), as a panelist on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ newspaper discussion programme, asserted political meanings have been read into the statement already because politicians in this country are known for thriving on declarations made by their opponents.

Source: peacefmonline.com