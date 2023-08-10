1 hour ago

Freshly arrived at Medeama Sporting Club, Kudakwashe Mahachi, the Zimbabwean forward, exudes optimism regarding his team's chances in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

In a conversation with the media team of his new club, Mahachi conveyed his conviction that the present composition of the Ghana Premier League side possesses the capabilities to triumph over Remo Stars in the first leg of their forthcoming duel.

"Yes, we have a formidable team. I've had the chance to observe their training sessions. Our squad comprises quality players. I am confident that everyone who takes the field on that day will give their all. It marks our initial encounter in the Champions League, and we're committed to clinching victory. With our strong team and competent coaches, I firmly believe we will emerge victorious," articulated Kudakwashe Mahachi.

In the imminent CAF Champions League preliminary round, Medeama SC is set to engage in a two-legged clash against Remo Stars FC.

The first leg is scheduled to unfold in Ghana on Sunday, August 20. With Mahachi's optimistic outlook and the team's collective determination, fans eagerly await the team's performance in this crucial fixture.