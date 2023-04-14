3 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service has revealed that engagement would soon commence with the National Immunization Technical Group under the Ministry of Health, following the approval of the new malaria vaccine – R21.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. It was subsequently authorized by the Food and Drugs Authority.

Speaking to Citi News, the Programme Manager of – the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano said the vaccine would augment existing malaria vaccines in the country.

He added that approving the vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean an introduction to the market adding that some consultations must now take place before the vaccine is finally introduced to the market.

According to the FDA, after a thorough evaluation of the quality, efficacy, and safety of the vaccine, they realized that the benefits far outweigh the risks.

Briefing the media on Thursday, the CEO of the FDA, Dr. Delese Darko said they have approved the vaccine’s use in children between the ages of five months to three years.

“On March 28 this year, the FDA granted approval to R21 malaria vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India which was submitted through the local agent, DEK Pharmaceuticals Ghana. The approval was granted following extensive series of reviews and peer reviews of the clinical, non-clinical, and quality parts of the vaccine development procedure.

“The vaccine has been approved for use for the immunization of children between five months to thirty-six months. It is a colourless to mild turbid solution for injection, and it is supposed to be stored in a refrigerator and has a shelf life of twenty-four months. Our evaluation indicated that the vaccine has the potential to reduce infant mortality caused by malaria in Africa.”

