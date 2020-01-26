1 hour ago

Chief Scribe of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is being unreasonable with its entrenched stance on the new voters’ register.

The NDC has so far held two major demonstrations in Tamale and Kumasi respectively kicking against the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters’ register from April 2020.

John Boadu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen monitored by MyNewsGh.com, has however warned that the law will not deal leniently should they engage in unlawful acts.

He was responding to the decision by the Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voters’ Register to resume their mass protests across the country to stop the Electoral Commission (EC) from compiling a new register.

He explained that the only right the political parties have is to make their case and leave the EC to either accept or reject their position.

The NPP scribe said there will be chaos if the 13 political parties calling for a new register also decide to organise nationwide demonstrations.

“They are just being unreasonable… can decide to sleep at the EC or the NPP headquarters; it’s their right but it must be within the law,” Mr Boadu noted.

