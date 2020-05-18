33 minutes ago

refusing to call a spade a spade when it comes to matters of the Electoral Commission and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otukonor explained that the call of the Peace Council has rather come late as nothing will stop the NDC from engaging the Electoral Commission for them to do what is right.

"We have received a letter from the Peace Council but their call is rather late, they should engage the Electoral Commission rather than trying to engage us instead," he said.

He noted that they still stand by their earlier position and argument that the Electoral Commission is doing the bidding of the ruling NPP.

NDC's Claim

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) of devising means to deny about 11 million Ghanaians the chance to vote in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

The plans, the National Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo believes, were to rig the elections in favour of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He explained that the decision by the EC to use only the Ghana Card and passport as the only required documents to get registered as a voter in the country was a calculated plan by the Akufo-Addo administration to rig the upcoming elections.

Peace Council asks NDC to stop needless attacks on EC

The General Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, has affirmed the Independence of the Electoral Commission, urging all stakeholders especially political parties to allow the state body to execute its constitutional mandate.

Mr. Amoh’s admonition follows a barrage of attacks on the EC by the National Democratic Congress after the state electoral body submitted a Constitutional Instrument (C.I) to parliament to pass legislation that will enable citizens to use the Ghana Card and the passport for registration into the voters’ register.

The EC had scheduled the registration for April 18, 2020, but was compelled to postpone the all-important exercise due to the lockdown measures instituted by the government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The EC added that a new date would be announced for the exercise when restrictions are eased.

Meanwhile, the EC released a statement on Friday, insisting that it is practically impossible to rig election these days.

The statement signed by Ag. Director of Public Affairs at the EC, Sylvia Annoh, said, the EC, as an independent body, is mandated to conduct free, fair and transparent elections within the confines of the law and will continue to perform its functions as such without fear or favour.

She said it is impossible for the Commission to conspire with any political party or institution as being speculated by Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and the NDC since the electoral processes remain transparent at all levels.