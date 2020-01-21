46 minutes ago

The Founder & Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has insisted that Ghana urgently requires a fresh voters’ register to guarantee credible national elections later this year.

According to him, the existing voters’ register is full of inconsistencies and errors, for which reason there is the urgent need to get a new electoral roll so that the upcoming elections would be successful.

Mr. Akpaloo, speaking in Kumasi recently, said nothing could stop the Electoral Commission (EC) from preparing a fresh register, adding that those opposed to the idea were just wasting their time.

He stated that the pressure being mounted by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties to stop the new register would not work since the existing register cannot guarantee a successful general election in December.

The LPG leader stated that to the best of his knowledge, Parliament had even approved the money for a new electoral register already and that was an indication that a fresh register was imminent.

Mr. Akpaloo stated that the country doesn’t belong to the NDC and its allies (political parties); therefore, they (NDC members) cannot dictate to the EC as to whether or not there should be a new voters’ register.

He urged the public to reject what he called the ‘noise’ that the NDC and its allies were making about the EC’s decision to come up with a new register.

The LPG leader said the cost involved in preparing an entirely new register with fresh biometric machines was even cheaper than cleaning the existing register as the NDC is pushing.