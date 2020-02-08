14 minutes ago

The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike is backing the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters’ register ahead of 2020 elections.

He stressed that EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections is necessary.

“The EC has made a solid case for a new register in terms of cost, time and credibility. We support the compilation of new register and we expect all political parties to support the EC in the quest to deliver a better-organized election than before” Akwasi Addai Odike told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom TV.

He said the country needs to have free and fair elections in 2020, therefore, a new voters register will help achieve that aim.

The intent of the Jean Mensa led EC to compile a new register has drawn the eye of many opposition parties and civil society groups.

According to the 13 political parties, the position of the NDC that a compilation of a new register would be a recipe for chaos is completely absurd.

A counter group made up of some 13 political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has, however, backed the EC, insisting the new register is the panacea for free and fair elections.