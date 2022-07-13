2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak is livid about recent reports from the opposition and minority in Parliament that the Electoral Commission, EC, is planning to replace the current voter's register.

Mubarak believes the EC and the current government are capable of rolling out such an initiative but also that stopping them from proceeding is of the essence.

To do so, he calls for unending mass civil disobedience which he underscores must be a non-violence resistance.

According to him, this is a view he has shared many times in private. "The language this brigade of nation wreckers would understand is mass unending civil disobedience. One or two days demo would not stop such nonsense," he said in a Facebook comment.

The comment was on a post by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, who was among the first to allege that the EC wanted to recompile a new voter's roll for the 2024 polls.

Kwakye Ofosu's post alleged that the Ghana Card was to be the main source of identification for the new register adding that it was part of a grand scheme by the government to rig the 2024 polls.

The EC has yet to respond to the allegations that have been trumpeted by the Minority in Parliament through its leader Haruna Iddrisu, who put a US$80 million figure to the new register.

Read Ras Mubarak's full comment on non-violent unending mass protest:

I’ll share publicly what I’ve said a million times privately. The language this brigade of nation wreckers would understand is mass unending civil disobedience. One or two days demo would not stop such nonsense.

They’ve become bolder because the resistance is weaker. The courts have become complicit in enabling such madness. I won’t count on parliament either. Mass non-violent resistance.

Anything short of this is frankly a waste of time. The People’s power is more powerful than the gun-wielding corrupt officers they send out to quash demonstrations.

Read Kwakye Ofosu's post:

There must be something really amiss with Jean Mensah and her colleagues in the leadership of the Electoral Commission.

After wasting $ 80 million on a totally needless new register for the 2020 elections on the whim of President Akufo-Addo and his NPP, they want to spend another fortune to compile a new register for the 2024 elections with the Ghana card as the only source of identification.

The object, of course, is to manipulate that register to save the blushes of this hopeless government which is destined to be thrown out by the electorate in 2024. What kind of nonsensical leadership is this?