President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shared his New Year message with millions of Ghanaians.

“Wishing you my fellow Ghanaians and happy and prosperous new year.,” he said.

In a Facebook post on his official handle, the first gentleman of the land expresses optimism that the new year will bring good prospects to the country.

“2023 promises to be a good one for our country.” President Nana Addo noted.