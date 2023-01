2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is very hopeful the new year will bring more opulence to the country after having survived a hard-hitting 2022.

He also prayed for “peace and unity” when he shared his new year’s message with millions on Ghanaians on his official Facebook handle.

“I wish all Ghanaians a very happy new year. I pray that 2023 will be a year of peace, unity and prosperity for the nation.” His message reads