2 hours ago

Firefighters in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, have rescued a newborn baby who was abandoned in a public latrine at Kawmeduakrom in the Obuasi East District.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, prompting a distress call to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A rescue team was quickly dispatched to the scene.

According to Divisional Officer Grade Two (DO2) Peter Addai, the team—led by Station Officer II Appiah Kubi—arrived within minutes and carried out a careful and challenging rescue operation.

Using an extension ladder, officers descended into the latrine and successfully retrieved the baby by 11:31 p.m.

The infant, found alive despite the ordeal, was immediately taken to the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Obuasi, where the baby is now receiving medical care.