1 hour ago

Newcastle United will observe a minute silence to honour the memory of their former player Christian Atsu Twasama.

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

"We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian." a statement said.

There will be a minute's silence at St James' Park on Saturday night ahead of the Premier League match against Liverpool, in memory of Atsu.

The Ghanaian became a fan favourite on Tyneside, making 107 appearances between 2016 and 2021 and scoring eight goals.

He moved to Newcastle from Chelsea on a permanent deal for £6.2m in 2017.

Atsu departed Newcastle United after five seasons at the club in July 2021 as a free agent after the expiration of his contract.