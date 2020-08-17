1 hour ago

Christian Atsu is a man on borrowed time at Newcastle as most of the club's supporters are calling for his exit after a woeful season.

The Ghanaian winger was a bit part player for Steve Bruce's side and the few times he had the chance from the substitutes bench he did little to show he deserves a place in the team.

This was revealed in a fan poll conducted by chronicle.co.uk where 89% of fans who voted want Christian Atsu out of the St James Park exit.

Atsu has been on the fringes of the first team as he does not figure in the plans of Steve Bruce with Allan St Maximin and Matty Longstaff preferred in wide areas to the Ghanaian.

In the January transfer window the likes of Celtic and newly promoted Premier League side West Bromwich Albion were al said to be interested in his signature but he chose to stay at Newcastle and fight for his place.

The Ghanaian made 24 appearances across all competitions with most of them coming from the bench.

He joined the Magpies from Chelsea after a loan spell at Everton and has only a year on his contract.

With the much touted takeover from the Saudi's fallen through money will become very hard to come by and Stve Bruce will have to sell before he can improve his squad.