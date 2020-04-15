1 hour ago

English Premier League side Newcastle United are gearing up to cut their losses on Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu.

The Magpies deem the Ghanaian winger as surplus to requirement and will let him go when the season ends.

Newcastle are anticipating a new ownership and a massive clear out of dead wood in the squad is anticipated with up to nine players set to be shown the exit.

According to the Chronicle among players that will be shipped out include Christian Atsu, Achraf Lazaar, Henri Saivet and Rolando Aarons.

The rest include Jamie Sterry, Rob Elliot and Jack Colback will all be let go to free the wage bill as their expiring contracts will not be extended.

Atsu spurned the opportunity to join Celtic and West Bromwich Albion in the January transfer window.

Other Championship sides like Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers were all shunned as the 28 year old preferred to stay at Newcastle.

The Ghanaian winger has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season most of them from the bench with just three starts.