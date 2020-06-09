1 hour ago

Portions of the railway line recently laid by the Ghana Railway Company Limited have been washed off its tracks by the floodwaters that resulted from the rainstorm that occurred in parts of Accra in the late hours of Monday, June 9, 2020.

In a bid to revive its operations, the Ghana Railway Company Limited have in the last year embarked on a campaign which has seen the company lay new tracks on the Accra-Nsawam lines and other routes.

But following the rainstorm and its resulting floods in several parts of the capital, portions of the Achimota-Abofo section of the Accra-Nsawam rail line got carried away from its original position to a nearby location.

As at this morning when GhanaWeb visited parts of the rail line, engineers of the GRCL were already on site working to revert the situation to put the tracks back in its original position.

As usual of the rainy season, major parts of the capital city was flooded after Monday night’s rainstorm. Some of the worst affected areas included Achimota, Adabraka, Dome, and Avenor.

When the GhanaWeb’s Flood Watch team visited Avenor this morning, an unidentified body had been washed up by the flood waters at the articulator station with the police yet to report to the scene.

Ghanaweb