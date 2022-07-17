5 hours ago

All newly elected New Patriotic Party national executives have been sworn-in.

Organised under the theme, ‘Holding Together, Working Together’, the 2022 national delegates conference of the NPP saw over 40 candidates vie for 10 positions with over 6,000 delegates participating.

Aside from the National Women’s Organizer and Nasara coordinator who retained their positions, all the eight other slots were filled by fresh candidates of the respective races.

The longest-serving national officer, John Boadu, who lost in his election bid for the General Secretary position.

Stephen Ntim also became the new National Chairman after five attempts in 20 years.

Here is the list of the new electives:

1. Mr. Stephen Ntim- National Chairman

2. Danquah Smith Buttey – 1st Vice Chairman

3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman

4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman

5. Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary

6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser

7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser

8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah

9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa

10. Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena

Source: citifmonline