Players and officials of the newly-formed National U16 boys team have visited the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, at the Association's Headquarters in Accra.

President Simeon-Okraku interacted with the enthusiastic players and officials at the Headquarters of the GFA on Wednesday May 15, 2024, offering the team a lot of advice on a wide range of topics.

He urged the players to stay focused, remain positive and adhere to the instructions of the technical team as they begin the journey to growth and subsequent potential stardom.

He also assured the team of the GFA's consistent logistical and financial support to the team as they work to hone their talent for their own enhancement as well as for the future good of Ghana Football.

The team visited the GFA chief in the absence of newly appointed Head Coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey, who is preparing his team, Nations FC, for their impending Premier League match against Accra Lions at home on Friday May 17, 2024.

The formation of the U16 national team underlines Ghana's forward-thinking approach to football development, a key feature of Ghana's Football Philosophy.

This philosophy prioritizes the holistic development of players from a young age, emphasizing not only technical proficiency but also the cultivation of strong character traits and values.

As the journey begins for Ghana's U16 national team, there is no doubt that Kassim Ocansey Mingle's leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of these young footballers and inspiring them to do their best so as to propel Ghana football to greater heights.