2 hours ago

Newly promoted French League 1 side Clermont Foot 63 are making overtures about the capture of Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey this summer.

The club have made enquiries about the creative midfielder and are intent on firming up their interest.

He has been integral for Medeama this season although the club have had a topsy turvy season after a good start but that has done little to cloud his impressive form.

Foreign clubs are circling for the talented midfielder with a Kuwaiti side reportedly coming with a lucrative offer which the player turned down.

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak are also said to be interested in the player as they seek to reunite him with his former boss Samuel Boadu.

He has been playing for Medeama since 2017 and was recently handed a Black Stars call-up in their friendly match against Morocco and the Ivory Coast in May 2021.