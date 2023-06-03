6 hours ago

The Brands, Commercial, and Communication Manager of Nations Football Club, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, has revealed the team's plans for a preseason tour in South Africa as they prepare for their debut in the Ghana Premier League campaign

The club, which is based in Abrankese, is also considering the possibility of a tour to Italy.

As Nations FC secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League, they are determined to ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The club owned by board chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei is keen to make inroads in their maiden campaign in the top-flight league.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, Ansah stated, "We will have our preseason camp in South Africa, and there are also plans for Italy. This demonstrates how serious we are as we embark on our maiden premiership campaign."

The preseason tour to South Africa and the potential tour to Italy highlight the club's dedication to rigorous preparation and the desire to expose the players to different playing environments and experiences. These activities will undoubtedly contribute to the team's readiness and cohesion as they embark on their journey in the Ghana Premier League.

The Coronation ceremony for Nations FC will take place at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex, Abrankese where they will play Asokwa Deportivo on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Nations FC sealed promotion two weeks ago following a come from behind 3-2 win against WAFA.

They have recorded 21 wins, 6 draws and 2 defeats and amassed 69 points with the final round of matches set to come off this weekend.

They currently hold a 9-point advantage over second placed Skyy FC Daboase who are on 60 points with one game to end the season.