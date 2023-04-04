2 hours ago

Newmont Africa has awarded Alberta Agyapomaa Tawiah for emerging as the 2022 Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering at the George Grant University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

Alberta graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.41%, making her the Overall Best Female Graduating Student of the year, and recipient of the Newmont Africa award.

The Newmont Africa award was instituted in 2019 to recognize females who excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) related courses at the University.

It includes a cash donation (Ghana Cedi equivalent) of One Thousand Dollars (US$1,000.00), a laptop computer, and an automatic National Service opportunity with the company, which Alberta has already begun at Newmont’s Akyem mine.

Commenting on the award, Ms. Adiki Ayitevie, the Vice President, Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Africa said, “the aim of this award is to recognize and celebrate the achievements of outstanding female students in Mining Engineering who have shown dedication in their course of study, and to encourage more women to pursue careers in the mining industry and STEM-related fields.”

Throughout her mining engineering programme, Alberta maintained high academic standards, completing her first year with a CWA of 86.01%, and in the second year, winning the Chamber of Mines Best Female Student in Mining Engineering Award with a CWA of 86.13%.

“We are extremely proud of Alberta and congratulate her for such an outstanding achievement,” Ms. Ayitevie added.

Newmont’s Global University Strategy

Newmont Africa’s Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering Award was established in line with the company’s Inclusion value and its Global University Strategy. The Strategy enables the company to, among other things, build a pipeline of brilliant academic talent, with the potential to meet future human resource needs, while also helping to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Other initiatives under University Strategy are the Newmont Graduate Programme, a two-year Development Programme for new university graduates, and the Internship Programme, which offers one-three months of practical experience to selected continuing students. Through these programmes, Newmont Africa provides opportunities for students in tertiary institutions and graduates to gain practical skills, valuable work experience, and a deeper understanding of the mining industry.

Source: Newmont Africa