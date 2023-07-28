20 hours ago

Newmont Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation to implement two key education-focused projects for a three-year period, at a cost of One Million, Seven Hundred and Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 1,710,000.00).

The projects will promote and extend information communication technology (ICT) education and training to less resourced communities through the provision of infrastructure, materials, and associated resources. Specifically, the projects shall seek to improve the reading culture among pupils in these communities, and also build their interest and capacity in ICT.

Newmont Africa and the Otumfuo Foundation intend to achieve the above objectives through the remodelling and furnishing of six, 50-person capacity containers, to be situated in selected schools. Mobile training camps equipped with computers, shall also be set up in schools to further the training of pupils in ICT.

David Thornton, Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont Africa, stated that, “Newmont Africa is working to extend the positive social impacts of its business in Ghana beyond its host communities and into other areas where critical educational infrastructure, particularly in ICT, is lacking. It is quite clear to us that ICT will play a key role in an increasingly digitized world, and equipping pupils with the requisite skills will help create a more promising future for them and their families.”

Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, the chairman of the Otumfuo Foundation, recounted the support of Newmont Africa to the Foundation over the years. He said, “for almost a decade, Newmont Africa has been a consistent ally of the Foundation, having provided support in excess of 1 Million Ghana Cedis over the period for several of the Foundation’s programmes and projects. He added that, “this MoU is a clear demonstration of the commitment of our two entities towards the identification and implementation of meaningful interventions for communities and individuals who are, otherwise, disadvantaged by virtue of their circumstances.”

About Newmont Africa

Newmont Africa is the country’s leading gold producer and operates two gold mines: the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo region, and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern region. It is in the process of establishing a third mine, which is currently at the Project Stage – the Ahafo North Project. The company is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading goldbusiness.Commercial production at Ahafo and Akyem began in 2006 and 2013, respectively, and currently has about 6,700 employees and contractors. Newmont is actively involved in exploration activities across the African continent, and globally. For more information please visit; www.newmont.com.

Source: Newmont Africa