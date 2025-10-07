4 hours ago

Newmont Corporation has entered into a partnership with the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, to rehabilitate the 46-kilometre Sunyani–Ntotronso–Akyerensua highway — a key transport corridor serving several communities in the Ahafo Region.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the collaboration has been signed, allowing the contractor to begin mobilization for construction.

The initiative supports the government’s Big Push Agenda, which prioritizes strategic infrastructure investments to stimulate economic growth and improve livelihoods across the country.

Newmont, a global leader in sustainable mining, said the project reflects its ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and community investment within its operational areas.

Over the years, the company has contributed to the upgrading of several major roads, including the Ntotroso–Kenyasi and Hwediem–Kenyasi roads, as well as internal roads in Ntotroso, Wamahinso, Gyedu, Kenyasi No.1, and Kenyasi No.2.

“Newmont recognizes the critical role of quality road infrastructure in boosting local economic growth and improving livelihoods,” the company said in a statement. “By supporting the government’s infrastructure drive, we are reaffirming our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining.”

The rehabilitation of the Sunyani–Ntotronso–Akyerensua road is expected to ease travel, lower vehicle operating costs, and strengthen connectivity between key economic zones in the Ahafo Region.

Officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways lauded Newmont for its continued partnership and investment in national development, describing the project as a model example of effective private-sector participation in Ghana’s infrastructure delivery.