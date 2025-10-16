56 minutes ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia has said that as part of ongoing reforms of the NPP, electoral area coordinators of the party must be allowed to vote in the party's elections to elect regional executive members of the party.

Despite having a say in the election of the party's Presidential Candidate, electoral area coordinators are ineligible to take party in elections to elect theor regional officers and Dr. Bawumia believes it is an anomaly which must be addressed to expand inclusion and participation at all levels of the party's election.

"Today, electoral area coordinators cannot vote during elections to elect regional executives and I think this should change," Dr. Bawumia said in Sene West on Wednesday at the start of his national campaign tour for the NPP presidential primaries.

" I will push for an amendment at the next Congress to ensure that our hardworking electoral area coordinators also take part in elections to elect our regional executives.'

Bawumia's announcement was received with loud applause by the electoral area coordinators present .