3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the next NDC government will take inventory of all uncompleted projects and ensure their completion.

The former president said the decision by the current government to abandon projects started under the NDC has been one of the major damages to the country.

Speaking to branch and constituency executives in Odumase in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, John Mahama said the priority of the next NDC government is to complete all stalled projects under this government.

Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer hopeful says no youthful person concerned about the state of the country will vote to maintain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

According to the former President who is on a 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, the reckless and excessive borrowing by the New Patriotic Party has jeopardised the future of the country for the next 10 years.

Addressing branch and constituency executives in Yilo Krobo Constituency, Mr Mahama rallied the youth to vote back the NDC to save the situation.

He observed that the country is choked with debts making it impossible to pay back.

“The NPP government is destroying the future of the youth with excessive borrowing. For those who took the loans, how many years are left for them to leave the surface of the earth to join God? The creditors will not give the future generation loans due to the failure of this government to settle its loans”.

“If you are concerned about your future don’t vote for the NPP government that has put us in this situation. Listen to your conscience, they have spoilt the future of Ghana. For the next ten years, it will be difficult to go outside for loans. They have done enough damage to the country, they should pack out,” he said.

Source: citifmonline