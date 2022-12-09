46 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will probe atrocities that occurred during the 2020 general elections.

He said the next NDC government will ensure that the death of some Ghanaians during the 2020 general elections is investigated to bring the perpetrators to book.

Some lives were lost during the 2020 polls, with the NDC accusing the government of being behind the atrocities.

In a Facebook post on December 8, 2022, Mr. Mahama said, “Two years ago, for the first time in the history of our country, a President and Government unleashed armed men who brutally killed eight (8) innocent Ghanaians including a child during voting and results collation.

“The NDC has pledged that it will investigate these state-sponsored atrocities and apply sanctions to those found culpable. We will provide appropriate compensation for those who have lost lives and limbs.”

The former President extended the party’s sympathies to the bereaved families.

“I, once again, extend our sympathies to the families of all who lost their lives and to the victims of all forms of violence perpetrated by the insensitive Nana Akufo-Addo administration,” he said.

The former president expressed appreciation to Ghanaians who voted for him and NDC parliamentary candidates during the 2020 polls.

“On behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), myself as the 2020 Presidential Candidate, I want to thank all Ghanaians who two years ago sacrificed their time and went to the polls to vote for NDC’s Parliamentary candidates and I. I also commend all Ghanaians who participated in the election exercise for their help in consolidating our democracy”, Mr. Mahama.

Source: citifmonline