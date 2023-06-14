1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has clarified that the next NDC government plans to implement a policy directive that would require telecommunication companies (telcos) to synchronize their data with the National Identification Authority (NIA).

This would eliminate the need for people to queue and register their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards separately.

Mr. George addressed concerns raised by the public regarding the minority’s claim that the next NDC government would conduct another SIM re-registration exercise.

He explained that instead of a separate re-registration process, the NDC government aims to mandate telcos to match their data with the NIA’s robust system through a policy directive.

“What we will do is to ensure a policy directive mandating the telcos to match the data with NIA because the NIA system is already robust,” he said in a clarification on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, June 14.

Mr George in an earlier interview dismissed claims that the SIM Card re-registration exercise will help fight crime.

“It is not true that they are using this to fight crime, because the Ghana Card fundamentally is flawed. That is why we have served notice that the next NDC government will do a proper re-registration of SIM Cards which will not involve you having to go and queue in telecom offices, but we will do a proper re-registration of SIM Cards,”

Source: citifmonline