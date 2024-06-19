1 hour ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey has promised that the next NDC administration will prosecute all corrupt officials under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Fifi Kwetey said the wanton dissipation of public funds by officials of the NPP administration will not go unpunished.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Fiifi Kwetey urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP in the upcoming December 7 polls.

“And a group of this nature, the best way to deal with them is to first and foremost get them out of power. The people of Ghana must rally together to make sure that these people are prosecuted so that an example is set once and for all for generations to come.

“That you simply cannot become leaders of a country and become such a group of insensitive, corrupt and uncaring people. So that is what it has to be. December 7 must be a day for the people of Ghana to speak.”