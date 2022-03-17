1 hour ago

The Nigerian Football Federation(NFF)were pushing for the first leg clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs game between Ghana and Nigeria to be played on a neutral grounds.

Ghana were scrambling for a last minute venue lafter the Cape Coast Stadium which was originally scheduled to host the first leg clash was rejected by CAF.

The playing surface was in a state of disrepair after the nation decided to host its 65th Independence day celebration at the same facility barely some 19 days to the match.

Nigeria quickly wrote to FIFA for a change of venue to a neutral grounds when they gathered that the Cape Coast pitch was in a poor shape for the game.

The NFF told FIFA that they wanted the game to be moved to the Republic of Benin as it is close to both countries but FIFA didn't budge for the sake of fairness and sporting integrity.

Finally the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was approved by CAF to be used for the game after a team inspected the facilities at the venue last Sunday when Kotoko played against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Even with that, some recommendations must be met before the venue can host the World Cup qualifier on 25th March.

The second leg of the match will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on the 29th March, 2022.