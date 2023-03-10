3 hours ago

A driver’s mate who was brutalized by members of a military detachment at Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality is demanding justice.

The military officers accused the victim of filming an accident scene, which the victim denies. It took the intervention of MTTD police officers to rescue the victim.

According to information provided by the MTTD office of the Ngleshie Amanfro District Police command, the military officers who were providing security for a bullion van stopped approaching vehicles to make way for the van from a private facility, to join the highway, yesterday, March 9, 2023.

This caused an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The driver’s mate, James Amaning, who says he was only looking for a contact on his phone to call was accused of filming the scene and even though no video of the scene was found on his phone, the officers proceeded to brutalize the victim for hesitating to submit his phone to them.

It took a swift intervention of police officers from the Ngleshie Amanfro District police command to rescue the victim.

Amaning was later taken to the Amanfro Polyclinic for treatment. He wants the matter properly investigated by the police.

“There was an accident so all of us in the shops rushed out to witness it. I attempted to return a phone call, so one of the soldiers asked what I was doing with my phone. I told him I was returning calls, and he instructed me to give him my phone, but I refused when he brought out a cane. I started to run and all of them pounced on me. They beat me mercilessly with their tools,” he said.

About 4 vehicles got involved in the crash with some passengers of a commercial minibus which had its rear crashed by a Kia truck carrying soft drinks suffering some minor injuries and fractures.

The accident victims have so far been treated and discharged.

Source: citifmonline