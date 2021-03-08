1 hour ago

This year's International Women's Day is being observed all over the world today Monday 8th January 2021 , as part of activities marking the celebration , Girl Today , Woman Tomorrow, an NGO led by Mrs Peal Ama Akordor organized a workshop to mark the day and as well donate some sanitary pads to the women who took part in the event .

The Secretary General of Ghana Wheelchair Basketball federation ,Wilson Yao Agbesi was the guest speaker as they celebrated the hard working women of Saviefe Gbedome and as well wished them a happy International Women's Day and urged them to strive on with the good work they are doing in supporting their husbands and the entire family.

"It is an honor done me to associate myself to today's event being organized by Girl Today , Woman Tomorrow , an NGO promoting the welfare of the girl child in the Ho West District of Ghana."

"I was over joyed when my good friend and CEO of Girl Today Woman Tomorrow, Mrs Akordor reached out to me about her intentions of carrying out today's event here and would be glad if I can support her by getting a lead contact person for her to work with as much as the event is concerned."

Togbewo , Mamawo and the entire citizens of Saviefe Gbedome , I want to state here that I did not hesitate to accept the request because just about a week ago I had the opportunity to be here led by your own Son in Law Mr Sofehu who you all called Efo Yawo to give out some face masks to Togbe and his people and as well had exclusive interview with my new found friend Mr Clemence Awudzi (a visually impaired man )

"I want to use the opportunity to wish you all our hard working women a happy International Women's Day which Saviefe Gbedome is honoured in hosting the District Event by Girl Today , Woman Tomorrow , a very big thank you to Mrs Akordor for the choice of the location for this year's celebration which I think has given a lot of awareness to our women gathered here and also a big thank you to her for all the items brought by her and her team for donation to our women."

"It is a known fact that our women in Saviefe Gbedome are very hard working and all time do their best to compliment the efforts of their husband's and I say kudos to you all once again and keep up the good work .

I want to urge you all to continue the hard work and as well support your husband's so that you can all together support the children's education which must be a key priority to you all and I have that strong faith and believe that yes you can and I urge you to move on and never be tired in doing that because the education of the children and especially the girl child is critical and all needed attention must be given to it ."

The Guest speaker urged the founder of the NGO Girl today Woman tommorrow to embark on a lot of women centered programmes like was done today.

"Going forward I wish to thank Togbe and his elders , Mr Emmanuel Yao Sofehu and all of you sitting here for making the event a very successful one , may the good Lord bless you all and also as the saying goes

"Ama my good friend on this note I am calling on you to do well in bringing up more women oriented programs to Saviefe Gbedome and also other good stuff here in promoting the beautiful place and also to support them in any available ways Girl Today , Woman Tomorrow can support them , this is a very nice place and the people need the needed basic social amenities ."

Happy International Women's Day to all women at Saviefe Gbedome and all women across the globe.